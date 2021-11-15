Brazil F1 GP 2021: Tigres boasts Daniel Ricciardo as its new ‘incomparable’

Lyou Tigers seek to transcend internationally, even though that means ‘take away’ an American fan. In this context, the northern felines sent a team shirt to Daniel Ricciardo, whom they already presume as its new incomparable.

“New incomparable since Formula 1! We hope you liked it, Daniel Ricciardo”, was the message of the felines accompanied by the photo of the McLaren driver with Tigres jersey with your name and number.

However, just last week, Daniel Ricciardo had ‘declared’ himself a fan of America or, at least, he had chosen them due to the similarity with the team he supports in his native Australia.

“To be honest, I haven’t done it yet (pick a Mexican team), what teams are there? Who should I support in Mexico? (Eagles of America, Cruz Azul and Pumas). In Australia, my football team is the ‘Eagles’, so They will be the Eagles of America “.

Is it starting a new chapter in the rivalry between Tigers and America? Who will stay with Daniel Ricciardo? We will be pending.

