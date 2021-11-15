Brazil F1 GP 2021: Helmut Marko says the final stretch of the World Championship does not look good for Red Bull

Helmut Marko, advisor to Red Bull Racing, commented on the hard blow of reality that the Austrian squire has received after the power displayed by the Mercedes engine at the Brazilian GP.

The leader of the horns knows that Verstappen could not do anything before the attack of Lewis, so second place was the best the Dutchman could get.

“Hamilton won on the straights. Max drove two or three tenths faster on average in the middle sector, He risked it all, had to drive to the limit. Of course, that also affected the tires. But it was the only way to avoid being hit on the straights, “ said to Sky Sports.

“Obviously a particular engine has those speed developments. Maybe they have the best. And of course the engine is cool, but that combination is not possible for us. At full speed on the straights, Hamilton made up a lot of ground each time. “ Marko assured in an interview with the ORF.

“If it continues like this, it doesn’t look good for the World Championship. That is to fear and now we have to hope that it lasts until the last race “.

“Let’s see what it looks like in Doha. In Jeddah there are concerns with the long straight, while Abu Dhabi looks neutral again. If Mercedes can maintain that engine power until the last race, then it doesn’t look good. Mercedes always says they have a lot of wear on the engine, after two or three races. But that no longer helps us. By then the world championship will be over, “he concluded.

Photos: Reuters

