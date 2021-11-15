Boxing: What Canelo Álvarez said to Caleb Plant after his fight comes to light: “You already belong to my family”

Lhangover from the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant It is not yet exhausted, and this day the dialogue that both fighters held immediately after the conclusion of the fight came to light, and said content surprised many fans, since the tone was very different from the one used in the previous one.

A video broadcast on social networks gives an account of what the Mexican said to the American still on the ring, and the basis of his sayings was the recognition of his delivery, while He apologized for any offense, and even assured him that he is already from his family.

This conversation reinforces what Saúl Álvarez declared before the media after the fight, regarding the apologies granted to Plant for previous misunderstandings, while revealing the close ties that were actually established throughout this engagement.

