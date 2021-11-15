Boxing: Canelo Álvarez would fight again in May, they already analyze the possible rival

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez became the super middleweight champion (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF) when he beat Caleb Plant on November 6.

The coach of the Mexican boxer, Eddy Reynoso declared that for the remainder of the year they will rest and enjoy the belts, to return to the ring in May 2022.

Reynoso assured that he will seek to align the future well for define one of the four rivals possible: Jarmall Charlo and David Benavidez at 168 pounds; as well as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol in the event of moving up to 175 pounds.

On going up in the division, the Canelo coach did not assure anything, since he considers that it is a lot of weight and at 168 pounds they have felt good about the good preparation they maintain, which is why he mentioned that Whoever wants to fight Álvarez will be at 168.

Eddy will look for a good negotiation for 2022 of the four options they have for what they will try a fight on the big date in May.

