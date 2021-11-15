Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are sooo much more than BFF’s

By now in the movie everyone will know that Taylor Swift (31) and Blake Lively (34) Not only are they super friends, but they always help each other on a professional level, like when the actress and Ryan Reynolds (45) They helped her create hype with her previous album by revealing her young daughter’s name on it. Well now it is the singer who has wanted to help her friend fulfill one of her dreams, offering her directing his new video clip and making his debut behind the scenes.

And it is that, Taylor has not hesitated to be at his command for the filming of the video of ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, an unreleased track that the pop star has included on his already successful reissue of his album ‘Red’, originally released in 2012.

It has been the edge itself that has made the news known on its social networks. “Surprise, we have a new video tomorrow! I have finally been able to work with the brilliant, courageous and funny Blake Lively, in what will be her premiere as a director.. Join us in a toast, because together we will cause a little hell, “wrote Taylor on his Instagram account.

This is just one more proof of the very close friendship she has with the one who was the protagonist of ‘Gossip Girl’ and with her husband, who They were also his companions, along with Selena Gomez (29), on his last visit to the set of ‘Saturday Night Live’, where Taylor once again showed his sense of humor while publicizing his new album.

Ryan Reynolds has already said that is temporarily retiring from the cinema, at least until the end of next yearBecause in addition to wanting to get the most out of the company of her three daughters, she also wants Blake to have more time for herself and to be able to fulfill her professional concerns, which she had put on pause in recent years for motherhood.

“I want to be present in the lives of my daughters as much as humanly possible, I want them to feel my presence. But I also believe that the best way to behave as a mother is to teach them that you can also have a life of your own, passions and an identity that goes beyond your role as mother“Blake herself assured a few days ago to People magazine.