Biopics always saved the movies – Spoiler Time

Talk about biopics, formally known as biographical pictures (biographical films), it’s misleading. Its classification is difficult – is it a genre, a subgenre or something else? -; its success is a mystery even though its foundations have been deconstructed ad nauseam; its objectives have never been clearly delineated; the line that separates it from fiction is thinner than it seems. And even so it is impossible to imagine the film industry without it. Its foundations date back to the beginning of Twentieth century and with it to the own origins of the cinema. Its popularization is usually attributed to the expansion of biographical literature, which around the same time extreme realism diminished to opt for other formats such as novelization. Even so, its consolidation was slow in coming. Despite its evident quality, the audiences of those years preferred genres classified as minors such as western or the musical for the entertainment they offered. While several decades later, specifically in the 1970s, analysts such as David thomson they saw him as a cultural devaluation that impoverishes the real and commodifies life itself.

Today the sensations are different. Although it is not the most popular cinema, the biopic it does enjoy greater public attention, which is further magnified by its variants – there are animated, comic, dramatic, musical … -, as well as by its almost obligatory premiere for the awards season. Because the biopic it has also become a synonym for quality and recognition, to the extent that these are usually seen as an authentic graduation towards histrionic greatness. A good proof of this is that so far in the XXI century the Academy has granted 10 statuettes to Best actress and 12 a best Actor for this type of project.

The strength of the biopic

More than a century has passed since cinema was listed as the seventh art (it happened in 1911), but there are still those who think that the label is too big for them. The doubts are due to the fact that unlike the arts that precede it (architecture, sculpture, painting, music, dance and poetry / literature), the cinema became massive from its early years and as such, it was seen as a minor discipline. Beyond cultural stigmas, some productions have challenged this denigrating premise for generations. Such is the case of biopics, which have given an added value to the cinema by promoting it as a historical piece. Not because of what these titles represent within the context in which they were created –something that applies to all films–, but because of the deconstruction they carry out of the past. They are fundamental pieces to know more about the women and men who have shaped the world in which we live, which in turn are key to understanding the current reality. Even more important is the way you operate. They could do it from the exaltation of greatness, but they almost always do it from the demystification. An unusual decision at first instance, but which becomes logical when we consider that the reflection of subjects as imperfect as they are accessible throws an important symbolic message: we all write the story. This can be seen in one of the biopics most celebrated in recent times, Lincoln (2012), who descended to earthly levels to what is considered one of the most important presidents in the entire history of the USA to show the firmness of his position in the fight against slavery, but also the fears and doubts that plagued him in his daily life. Because before a ruler he was a human being. Similar case, although narratively inverse, to that of Erin brockovich (2000) about a woman without great aspirations who became decisive in one of the biggest legal battles in recent history. This same rise has been decisive for the biopic convey the quintessential historical premise: he who does not know history is condemned to repeat it. It is no coincidence that Napoleon bonaparte be the person who has been approached the most times by this type of productions and whose dizzying rise is only comparable to his tragic fall. Although of course, this can also be seen in other more current frames such as the view in Social network (2010), the best biopic so far from XXI century and whose tagline says it all: “You can’t have 500 million of friends without making some enemies“. Something that becomes especially palpable in its final scene that shows an all-powerful Mark Zuckerberg in complete solitude and meditating on what could be.

And to finish, the histrionic consolidation. Unlike fiction that grants interpretive freedoms, fiction biopic Dramatically reduces the chances by focusing on the incarnation of real people. An adversity that is accentuated by the temporal proximity of the stories and the existence of photographic, radio and audiovisual witnesses that forces the frank imitation of gestures, movements and attitudes that can only be achieved by the greatest. Titans like Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis are good proof of this, remembering that some of his most acclaimed works are precisely biopics. Tasks that are also exalted by some of the most brilliant characterizations in film history. This is the reason why these types of productions tend to snatch the makeup and hairstyle awards from the main blockbusters.

The eternal controversy of biopics

To a biopic you can forgive many things: foreign production, that its protagonists have different nationalities from those of the embodied characters and in some cases even the whitewashing. Granted, the latter is not frowned upon nowadays, but it has not prevented movies like Cleopatra (1963) lose their classic status. What is truly unforgivable for this type of project is the alteration of real events. Something more frequent than you might imagine, although not as negative as is usually thought. It is believed that biopics they manipulate reality only to add dramatic tension, but the truth is that it is also a narrative need that seeks to synthesize entire lives in periods of 120 to 180 minutes. It may not be the most appropriate, but it is acceptable as long as it does not violate the essence of the character in question. So he considers it Robert Rosenstone by ensuring that audiences must “learn to distinguish the ways in which, through invention, movies synthesize vast amounts of information or represent complexities that could not otherwise be shown. We must recognize that movies will always include images that are as fabricated as they are real; real in the fact that they symbolize, condense and summarize large amounts of information; real in that they impart a general meaning of a past that can be verified, documented or reasonably disputed ”. Such would be the case of Mary Queen of Scots (1971) who found Elizabeth I and Maria stuart even though they never actually crossed paths. This with the sole intention of exalting their shock in a symbolic way. Case similar to Braveheart (nineteen ninety five), who beyond all temporary alterations, resorted to skirts to emphasize Scottish culture when they began to be used long after the elements shown, as well as to the blue paint of the Celts when it stopped being used several centuries ago . Decisions that resulted in iconic moments and enhanced the message of the film: the fight for freedom.