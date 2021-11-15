Billie Eilish to star in Sesame Street premiere episode – Rock & Pop

Billie eilish will be one of the famous faces that will appear during the next season of Sesame Street, which will mark a little more than half a century since the beginning of the series. Episodes will begin releasing next November 11th.

The young singer will be on the show as a special guest, as will the drummer and singer. Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves and Jon Batiste, the actress Keke Palmer, the poet Amanda gorman and the tennis player Naomi Osaka. All these celebrities will star in different episodes of the season number 52 of the children’s show.

A season full of stars

According to USA Today, the appearance of Billie eilish on the show will occur during an episode where the singer will share a scene with the Count Count from Sesame Street. Anderson .Paak on the other hand, he will play a song during the special episode for the day of Martin Luther King Jr.

Also, in the episode of Osaka, This will be dedicated to discussing the importance of sun protection, while Gorman will meet with Elmo to do a program together.

The Sesame Street statement also added that the show will have a new animated segment this season, called “Elmo & Tango’s Mysterious Mysteries.” This part of the show will consist of five minute episodes that will follow the adventures of Elmo and his adopted puppy named Tango.

“Tango is like all dogs and pets, curious and adventurous, waiting to learn more,” said Sesame Street executive producer Ben Lehman. “One of her characteristics is that she loves to dance and loves music, and wags her tail in a special way that she and Elmo do together as a kind of greeting.”