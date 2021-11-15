‘Before the game Mexico talked a lot’

The Mexican team fell 2-0 to his similar USA in Eliminatory match heading to world from Qatar 2022.

And in the celebration of the first American goal by Christian pulisic, the player of the Chelsea he raised his shirt to reveal the phrase “The man in the mirror”, in response to previous statements by Guillermo Ochoa in which he assured that USA looks in the mirror of Mexico.

Timothy weah, Lille forward and son of the former Liberian soccer star George Weah, assured that the celebration was created by himself, Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin by the statements of the Mexicans.

“Yedlin and I ask the props guys to help you Pulisic to write the message on the shirt and we did it for that, to send a message. I think now is a new era, before the game Mexico he talked a lot, “said the attacker in statements taken up by Marca Claro.

In addition, the player of the Lille pointed out that the US team gave a coup of authority before Mexico whom they wish to continue beating in the future.

“Winning them silenced them. We have to keep winning games and continue defeating them,” he said. Weah.

