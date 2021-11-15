Before and after Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is a prestigious international artist and a lot of money. The Cuban-American singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band Fifth Harmony, and later consolidated her solo career by becoming a true star.
Cabello’s growth was not only on a professional and artistic level but also on a personal level. Recently, the singer of the hit “Havana” suffered first-person “body shaming” after photos of her in a bathing suit walking along a beach were leaked.
After thousands of people gave their opinion about her body because it had been modified in recent years, the singer left a message for her fans: love yourself as she is, how she looks, getting rid of stereotypes.
“You can exercise a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that’s not a balanced life. That’s not what I want … I can’t change to fit that mold,” said the artist, and He added: “I’m going to wear whatever I want and if there are paparazzi around, that sucks, but I’m not going to change who I am.”
But before being an example, Cabello has felt insecure with herself, she was even changing her way of thinking about food, as she herself admitted. Fortunately, he learned what he had to live and managed to love himself as he is.