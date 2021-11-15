BBVA launches a takeover bid for the remaining 50.15% of its subsidiary in Turkey

Turkey it is a strategic market for BBVA. Despite the volatility in the short term, the growth potential of the economy, its population pyramid, the country’s commercial ties with Europe and its low banking status all contribute to the long-term attractiveness of this market. Turkey has about 84 million inhabitants, with an average age of 32 years. BBVA Research estimates that Turkey’s GDP has a potential growth of 3.5% per year. It is a relevant trading partner for Europe: 56% of Turkish exports in 2020 were destined for the old continent. And the margin to grow in the banking business is very high: household indebtedness accounts for 17% of GDP, compared to 69% of the average for the European Union.

With a market share among private banks of 20% in Turkish lira loans and 19% in deposits, BBVA guarantee It is the main private bank in the country and the largest by market capitalization. As of September 2021, it has 21,651 employees, 5,535 ATMs and 1,007 branches. It presents the best metrics in the sector in terms of profitability (with an ROE of 19.3%, compared to an average of 15.6% in its competitors) and credit quality (with a NPL ratio of 4.0%, compared to 5 , 2% on average in the sector, and a coverage ratio of 77%, versus 69%). In addition, it stands out above the BBVA Group average in digitization, both in digital unit sales (83% of the total) and in digital customers (78% mobile penetration).

This operation also allows optimize BBVA’s solvency ratios, given that currently only about 70% of the capital contributed by the minority of Garanti BBVA is considered in CET1. This explains why the maximum estimated impact of this on CET1 is about 1,400 million euros (equivalent to -46 basis points) compared to the maximum amount that BBVA will pay of about 2,200 million euros, assuming that all shareholders of Garanti BBVA accept the offer.

“Discipline in the allocation of capital guides all investment decisions in the BBVA Group, as demonstrated by this operation,” he said. Onur Genç, CEO. “The sale of the US subsidiary provides us with strategic optionality to, among other things, invest the surplus capital generated in our main markets,” he added.

BBVA completed its first investment in Garanti in 2011, by buying 25.01% of the entity, through the acquisition of shares from Dogus and General Electric. In 2015, BBVA became the first shareholder, increasing its stake to 39.90% through the purchase of an additional package from Dogus. In 2017, BBVA increased its stake to the 49.85% it currently has.