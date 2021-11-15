Barcelona would be interested in signing Pulisic

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/14/2021 16:37:09





The Barcelona is experiencing a difficult economic time, however, the multiple injuries that have occurred in the season reduce the level of the team, so they would be looking for the loan of some footballers they don’t have minutes on their computers.

According to the newspaper Sport, the Barça team could get ‘fishing’ at Chelsea, which has three elements that are very interesting: Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

The Barcelona’s first choice is Raheem Sterling, from Manchester City, Nevertheless, the citizen team is not willing to lend to the player and the Catalans they don’t have enough money to sign him.

The Chelsea players that Barça like

The Captain America He was out for a few weeks with an ankle injury, but the level shown recently has aroused interest by Xavi.

Hudson-Odoi He is very young and they consider that he can contribute a lot, both physically and offensivelyFurthermore, he could mature a lot with the new Barça coach.

For his part, Hakim Ziyech, was already on Barcelona’s agenda but finally decided to head to London in the summer of 2020. In the last matches has been relegated to the bank and would welcome arriving in Spain.

Casualties

The Barça team cannot count, for different reasons, on: Dembélé, Serginho Dest, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Agüero, Ansu Fati, Pedri, among other footballers.

Millionaire debt

According to the current team president, Joan Laporta, the entity has a debt of 487 million euros.