Barcelona and Xavi have César Azpilicueta in their sights

BARCELONA – Barcelona is very attentive to the situation of César Azpilicueta with a view to trying to sign the Chelsea captain as a free agent next summer, according to various sources revealed to ESPN.

The Spanish international ends his contract with the blues at the end of the season and remains unrenewed. Barça already tested his signing in the past and his profile is to the liking of Xavi Hernández.

The new Barça coach values ​​the experience of the 32-year-old defender, his speed and his versatility to adapt to various positions in the defense.

Azpilicueta mainly plays as a winger and as third center-back in Tuchel Chelsea’s defense of five, but in Spain, on some occasions, he has even played as a center-back in Luis Enrique’s line of four.

César Azpilicueta. James Williamson / Getty Images

Furthermore, Xavi, who recently gave his go-ahead to the signing of another veteran like Dani Alves, believes that Azpilicueta would also add leadership and experience to a very young defensive line with footballers like Ronald Araujo (22 years old), Sergino Dest (21 years old) and Eric Garcia (20).

Barcelona already signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero and Eric García at zero cost last summer and the club is again tracking the market of footballers who end their contract in June 2022 since their delicate financial situation will not allow them to make large disbursements .

Azpilicueta fits the profile that Barça is looking for but his signing will not be easy because Chelsea has been talking with him for a long time to renew his contract.

However, captain blue was key in the title of the last Champions League and remains indisputable for Thomas Tuchel this season.