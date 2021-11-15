Astroworld: Kendall Jenner is required to delete Instagram post “out of place”

Kendall Jenner has been asked to remove a post from her Instagram account described as “out of place.”

The post consists of two photos of Jenner posing next to what appeared to be Travis Scott’s stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

Eight people were killed and many were injured when fans were suddenly pushed onto the stage during Scott’s performance on Friday (November 5). City officials told The Associated Press they were in the early stages of investigating the cause of the chaos at the event, which was attended by about 50,000 people.

Jenner (sister of Kylie Jenner, who is a partner of Travis Scott) shared her photos on Instagram before the concert happened.

After the reports of the deaths, several people urged her to remove the post from her account, arguing that it was “inappropriate.”

“Eight people died at the concert … this photo is out of place,” wrote one person in the comment section.

“If the out of place became a photo,” someone else commented.

“This did not age well,” wrote another person.

“Umm, it’s a good time to put it down, with that of dead people and the rest …” someone else shared.

The Independent se has reached out to Kendall Jenner’s representative for comment.

Travis Scott said in a statement released over the weekend: “I am absolutely devastated by what happened last night. My prayers are with the families and all those affected by what happened. The Houston Police Department has my full support in continuing the investigations of the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need. “

Kylie Jenner said in another statement: “Travis and I are devastated and devastated. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who lost their lives, were injured, or were affected in any way by the events of yesterday. And also with Travis, because I know he cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. “

Associated Press contributed to this report.