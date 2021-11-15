Astros de Jalisco vs. Fuerza Regia, the final series of the LNBP

The Astros leave Soles de Mexicali in the West Zone on the way, while Fuerza Regia surpasses Plateros de Fresnillo in the East

GUADALAJARA – The Astros de Jalisco, coached by the Spanish Sergio Valdeolmillos, beat the Soles de Mexicali 87-81 this Sunday, from also Spanish Iván Déniz, to advance to the final of the Mexican Basketball League.

In the final match of the final of the West zone, the top scorer for the locals was American Avry Holmes with 20 points, in addition to three rebounds and two assists.

Astros vs. Fuerza Regia will contest the LNBP title @LNBPoficial

In a first even room, Jalisco He used 10 points from Holmes and took advantage of the losses of his rivals to face the speed of Mexicali, to go to the second period 25-23 up.

The Astros they took off in the second set by making effective the losses of their rival and having a good sense in the shots of two, to reach the break 51-46, against Suns who resisted with three triples.

Holmes was once again the protagonist for the Astros with eight points in the third quarter, keys so that Jalisco will reach the definition of the game 68-58 ahead with some Suns erratic in possession of the ball.

In the definition, the banking of Mexicali tried to charge his team, but eight points from American Jared Frame and six more Jordan Loveridge signed the pass from Jalisco to the series for the title.

In another definitive duel, the champion Fuerza Regia of Argentine coach Nicolás Casalánguida defeated at home 96-92 the Plateros de Fresnillo of Argentine strategist Juan José Pidal to win the title of the east and get the ticket for the final in which he they will measure the Astros.

Aim and mastery in painting were the difference that allowed him to Royal Force lead 23-22 in the first quarter, in which the American Dominique Johnson stood out with seven points.

The Silversmiths they had their fourth with more errors in the second and although they grew by triple, Royal Force he maintained his strength in the area and another seven points from Robinson and 11 from Mexican Joseph Ávila sent the monarch up 49-36 at halftime.

Royal Force He sentenced the game in the third quarter, in which he had up to 18 points of advantage to go 70-59 up in the final 10 minutes, before some Silversmiths that they did not keep up.

Although Silversmiths resisted in the final quarter from the hand of six triples, three of them from American Jordan Williams, the advantage of Royal Force in the third quarter he weighed more for the pass to the final.

The final is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 17, and will be played in a series won by the team with the first four wins.