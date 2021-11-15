Arielle Jean Jackson: Arrested for Assault on a Plane

Getty Images

Arielle Jean Jackson is the woman charged in an attack in Dallas, Texas that left a Southwest Airlines operations agent hospitalized.

Dallas police released Jackson’s name as the alleged assailant in the fight, according to Fox Business. Heavy contacted Dallas police for additional details. This incident does not appear to have been videotaped.

This is what you need to know:

Jackson accused of hitting a Southwest Airlines employee

Online jail records (above) confirmed that Jackson was in Dallas jail on November 14, 2021, but did not provide a photo. The incident took place on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

“We can confirm the reports of a female passenger who verbally and physically assaulted one of our operations agents (not a flight attendant as some have reported) shortly after boarding flight # 4976 with scheduled service from Dallas Love Field to La Guardia on Saturday, November 13, ”Southwest Airlines told Heavy in a statement.

“The incident took place during the boarding process. The passenger was detained by local law enforcement officers and our employee was transported to a local hospital, where she remains with multiple injuries in stable condition. Our entire Southwest family wishes you a speedy and full recovery as we send you our thoughts, prayers, and love. Southwest Airlines maintains a zero tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and we fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident. “

The incident was violent, according to Fox. Jackson “boarded the plane and went directly to the back,” where he had a “verbal altercation with a flight attendant who instructed the suspect to leave the plane,” police told Fox News.

According to what the police told Fox, they believe that Jackson “went to the front of the plane where he had another verbal altercation with another flight attendant” and then began to “hit her with a closed fist on the head.” However, as noted, the employee was not a flight attendant.

The flight was headed to New York City from Dallas Love Field and happened as passengers were boarding the plane, Fox reported.

According to NBC News, the operations agent’s victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Jackson was arrested and could face charges of aggravated battery, according to NBC.

Passenger misconduct incidents are a problem





There have been other incidents on Southwest planes. Previously, Vyvianna Quiñonez was charged in federal court with attacking a Southwest Airlines flight attendant with such violence that she broke her teeth. There have also been disputes over masks.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, attacks on flight attendants have increased.

“Unfortunately, this is just one of many events,” Lyn Montgomery, president of the Local 556 Transportation Workers Union, told the television station.

Between April 8 and May 15, 2021 alone, there were 477 incidents of passenger misconduct on Southwest planes, Montgomery told NBC 7.

