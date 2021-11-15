Ariana Grande and her new image: retouch or filter?

Ariana Grande fans they are in shock after seeing the latest pictures he has posted. The 28-year-old American singer has become news for a reason that has nothing to do with his music, but with his image. Ariana has changed the way she uses makeup, there is no doubt about that, however, many believe that her transformation goes further and They do not know if it is because of an excess of filters or because some retouching has been done. The last time we saw her on a red carpet was at the Grammy Awards, in January 2020, when caused a furor turned into a modern princess with her spectacular gray dress, however, now she looks very different.

“It is very rare“,”I hadn’t recognized her“,” Ariana, is that you? “,” I asked myself the same thing “,” Has any retouching been done? “,” It looks more and more like Madison Beer “,” Go back to being the same, please “or”No one is criticizing her, only that it has been difficult for me to recognize her“Are some of the comments that can be read on the networks, where the new image of Ariana Grande has caused a debate among her followers. Most believe that something has been done because they see it very differentHowever, there are others who have come to her defense to ensure that she is gorgeous. “Well, I see her beautiful”, “No operation has been done”, “It is more spectacular than ever“,” You are a goddess “,” Beauty in person “,” I love this girl “,” This new image looks great on you “… they have commented.

Looking at these pictures, there is no doubt that Ariana has changed. She has a longer face, a more upturned nose, and even her lips look different. But, as we all know, Today’s filters do real miracles, so it may be that he was just trying on some new ones to see how they fit. As we said, Ariana has also changed the way she uses makeup. He no longer wears that eyeliner so intense black for which it became known worldwide, but now carries a cleaner and more elegant line that favors her a lot.

The look of the interpreter of Thank you, next has evolved and little by little she has left behind her most childish and sweet image. If before it was usual to see her with her characteristic high and highly polished ponytailNow try different styles, some with a certain Japanese inspiration and others that teleport us to the golden years of Hollywood, with wavy manes or side bangs, glued to the forehead.

Ariana Grande fans disagree, but what do you think? After seeing these images, would you say that the singer of hits like Side to side, Bang bang, Problem or Love me harder Has any retouching been done or not?








