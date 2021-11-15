Apple could be developing a secret feature (that privacy lovers will love)

Earlier, it was learned that the Cupertino company registered two patents that could indicate an intention to develop its own drone.

The US Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple on Thursday that could be indicative of the US tech giant’s intention to develop some. personal data protection glassesreports Patently Apple.

Named Privacy Eyewear, the glasses would allow only the person who wears them to see the content of the screen of a device, blocking those around them from not perceiving it. The user can also allow other people to view the data on the screen.

Also, before using the function, the user must set up a new profile on iPhone so that the Face ID mechanism recognizes it in the glasses.

The fact that it is a patent application does not necessarily mean that the Cupertino company is developing this project.

Earlier, it was also learned that Apple had registered two patents that could reveal its intention to develop its own drone, supposedly controllable via an iPhone, handheld console or other device.