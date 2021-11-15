Anne Hathaway. The first commercial in which the actress appeared

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 12.11.2021 11:25:05





One of the best known actresses in Hollywood is Anne Hathaway, who has consolidated her career with Les Miserables, The devil wears fashionable, Out of fashion and of course, his first movie The princess’s Diary, Nevertheless, This was not the first time that the Osar winner debuted before the cameras as she did so with a commercial.

In an interview for the show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2018, Anne Hathaway remembered the first time she made her acting debut. This happened in a commercial for a company that sells houses in the United States.

“I was in a Better Homes and Gardens commercial when I was 14 and that was my first time on television,” said the actress.

In commercial saying, Anne Hathaway appears with a boy who is moving house, the actress is sad at the newsBut the young man encourages her by telling her that they can still spend time together as it will take time to sell their home.

However, when they place an ad for the real estate company, the young people’s plans change, since in the commercial it promotes that this company sells the houses in the shortest possible time.

Anne Hathaway mentioned in the interview that being her first time in front of cameras he didn’t quite understand what was going on around him.

“It was my first time on camera and I didn’t understand that they didn’t tell you: ‘Ok, we’re filming now.’ I didn’t know we were doing the commercial until three hours after the recording, ”he recalled.

Finally, the actress said that she was “saving” her best performance when they told him that they were going to start recording, but this did not happen.

“I was like, ‘I want to be really good when the cameras are shooting.’ I thought they were moving the cameras to get a good angle… It was very bad, ”he mentioned.

PJG