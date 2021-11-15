Anna Faris said she felt forced to divorce Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt divorced in 2018 after almost 9 years of marriage, but the actress just revealed that in hindsight – it was not a decision of both.

Of all the Chrises, Chris Pratt is the least favorite according to Twitter

We all fell in love with this couple and what a great mix of personalities they were, so for most of the fans it was a huge surprise that they decided to part ways. Yesterday, Anna Faris was invited to the Rachel Bilson podcast ‘Moms’, in which she revealed what it was like to live that divorce and that she felt “forced” to do so.

“Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” the actress said she felt her “hand was forced” in the divorce from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star. “For me, I think that after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things that I ignored that I really shouldn’t have done,” he said.

“In retrospect, I felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision, “he explained.

As they separated, Anna realized that the experience isolated her even more than she already felt, since as she says she lacked a close group of friends with whom she could cope with the issue and not only that, she realized that their relationship it had been so private that not even their close circles knew what was going on.

“I think it stunted me in many ways. One of them is that I never talked about any issues, so for people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think we both protect those images even within our close circles, “concluded Anna Faris.

Now, Pratt and Faris, who share an 8-year-old son, are getting along well, and Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt shared the first photo of his newborn daughter

Next: 5 IKEA pieces that will give a twist to the look of your home (and we are urged)

Explore more at: Instyle.mx