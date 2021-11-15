Anna Faris confesses that she never spoke to anyone about her problems with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt They were for almost 10 years one of the most stable marriages in Hollywood. The couple began dating in 2007 after meeting on the set of the movie ‘Take Me Home Tonight’. In December 2008 they got engaged and married in July 2009 in Bali.

In August 2012 they had their only child in common, Jack. And in august 2017 announced that they were separating. The news was a bombshell as no one expected one of the most beloved actor marriages to break up overnight.

Now, the actress has recognized on her Unqualified podcast during an interview with Rachel Bilson who throughout their relationship never told anyone that he had a problem with Chris pratt.

“I never talked about any problem,” he says about not being honest with any of his friends about the differences he could have with his partner at the time.

“For people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra, su primer marido]but with Chris, I think we both protected those images even within our close circles, “he says.

“Sometime I realize that there were many things that I ignored and that I really shouldn’t have done, “he continues.” In hindsight, I felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision, “he says.” But it also made the breakups less jarring, because somewhere in me the seed had been planted. “

Anna Faris has rebuilt her life after her divorce from Chris Pratt

Just the year she divorced Chris Pratt, in 2017, Anna began a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett. During the podcast, Faris has confessed that her fiancé and her son have a great relationship. Which is why the actress “never worried that Jack didn’t have his two biological parents raising him together.”

“He and my fiance have an incredible relationship, they are very close,” she says. “When I was in an interview for school, I remember the administrator saying something about divorce having this negative effect on children. I thought about how happy Jack was and smiled, which probably seemed a little crazy, and not really I had an idea what they were. I guess he’s surrounded by a lot of happy and loving people all the time. “

