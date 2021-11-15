‘Anís del Mono’ celebrates 150 years with a unique bottle

A faithful Christmas musical instrument, coffee accompaniment or protagonist in the kitchen, the most famous anise bottle production company in Spain is celebrating its birthday. A century and a half of life has fulfilled ‘Anís del Mono, no less.

It was in the year 1870 when the businessman Vicente Bosch founded an anise company in Badalona whose identity stamp would be a monkey in a diamond-cut bottle. 2020 was to be the year of celebration, but for reasons that we all know it could not be done. That is why now the house has launched that tribute to 150 years of life as it deserves: presenting a limited edition deluxe and unique in its history where both form and content harbor surprises.

In modernist bottle

With sinuous lines «that imitate nature, creating decorative forms that evoke the water movement«, This limited edition bottle goes back to the past, to the modern architecture contemporary to Bosch, seeking to make a nod “to the close link between the brand and the artistic movement of modernism,” says Natalia Gómez, head of the brand.

“The original bottle is a popular emblem and now we wanted to present a different bottle design for this 150th anniversary that would once again become an icon,” he adds. With only 3,000 bottles produced, the idea is to transmit “all the values ​​of the house: quality, prestige and tradition, the same with which it began in 1870”, he concludes.

Also, the bottle comes in a decorated case that “reinforces the relationship that Anís del Mono has with art since its origin”, with, how could it be otherwise, the design of the iconic ‘La Manola ‘by Ramón Casas inside. A poster design that, by the way, was the result of the first poster contest in Spain.

A pioneer in many fields, ‘Anís del Mono’ would also become the first brand to have a luminous sign of the Puerta del Sol. And what to say has that he would appear sharing the screen with Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’ and that artists such as Juan Gris or Picasso would wink at such an iconic glass bottle.

As in 1870

In addition to a luxury bottle, in this limited edition the house has managed to rescue what was the original recipe by Vicente Bosch, made from an exclusive selection of anise grana Matalahúva, with a subsequent double distillation carried out in the original copper stills from 1870 from your factory Badalona to purify the essential oils obtained to the maximum.

The result? A jewel with which a ‘Sun and shade’, coffee or some other dish in the kitchen will offer a flavor like few had been able to taste in this 21st century, available in the Osborne store, specialized liquor stores and in the gourmet section of El English court.