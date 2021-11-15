An unusual case: He regretted arriving at PSG and his departure is close

The player was the owner of his place in his team that saw him develop, but after the great tournament he won with his team, he arrived at PSG and lost prominence and is not happy.

The brand new signing of Donnarumma with the PSG was one of the most popular in the winter market, but the Italian start to regret taking that decision, since he is not enjoying having to share the bow with Keylor Navas, as he was used to always being the master and owner in his position.

Mauricio Pochettino He has tried to give both of them a game archers between all his commitments, because sometimes Keylor is present in the League 1 and Donnarumma on the Champions, but now it begins to be a theme that upset.

Donnarumma recognized in TNT Sports, who is hurt by not being the owner of the PSG, because normally he played every minute and had more leadership, but that has gone down. Despite the inconvenience the Italian recognized that works one hundred percent and that the competition with Keylor Navas does not affect your performance, but you did make it clear that you expect the situation is resolved.

“It doesn’t interfere with my performance. But personally it bothers me because it is not easy. As you said, I was always a starter and sometimes it hurts to be on the bench. But I am calm and confident that the situation will be resolved. “

It is commented on media Europeans who Donnarumma could come out of the PSG If you are not the undisputed owner of the team, since your agent, Mino Raiola, I would look for a new team. Before signing with him PSG there was always talk of Juventus, but now the names that gain strength are Newcastle, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and many others of Europe.