AMLO demands efficiency in the supply of medicine

n day after warning the health sector officials that he will not accept excuses or shortages in medicines, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that although he has “all the confidence” in Secretary Jorge Alcocer, the indication, that he did not scold – he added. – It was because it is urgent to guarantee the distribution of drugs and act efficiently.

“How is it possible for Sabritas or industrialized waters to reach the most remote community? Junk products are everywhere. How are we not going to send the medicines, all of them, if there is a sufficient budget, if the problem of the monopoly that existed has already been solved? ”, He said.

The federal government can now buy medicines in any country in the world, so there should be no excuse for having all free medicines, he stressed.

“It is a matter of efficiency, of applying ourselves, that there is no shortage of medicines. It is a commitment and we will follow it. You know, I am persistent, stubborn, I do not forget things, it is a commitment and we are going to fulfill it. “

“I always say what I think”

In yesterday’s press conference, held in Colima, the president reported that on his flight to New York on Monday, a woman exposed to him, in a very respectful way, without politicking, the lack of oncological drugs at the Mexican Insurance Institute Social. “That yesterday, and yesterday it came out, because I always say what I think,” he explained.

The firm indication on the eve was also due –as he said- to the fact that those from the tropics express themselves with passion.

“It was misunderstood. It was not misunderstood, it was that I said it in a somewhat strong way, “he said.

For López Obrador, the secretary Jorge Alcocer is a doctor who was trained in the service that is given to the people and at present is an eminence, in addition to being a good, honest man and of convictions, “but we also need that they do not lack the medicines and we have to do it, we have to achieve it ”.

