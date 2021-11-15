AMLO allowed the construction of the Chihuahua-Sinaloa highway: Quirino Ordaz

Los Mochis.- The possible construction of the road to connect to Sinaloa with Chihuahua and with it the construction of the bridge over the Huites dam, is a desire, said Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel.

The governor of Sinaloa reported that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been very insistent on this project and that he has already opened the way for this highway to be concessioned.

“For the same cost it has, it is very difficult to put direct government resources into it. That is why private access can be a great alternative for that to become a reality. The project is finished, it is registered with the Treasury,” he said.

He added that he is being followed up again now with the undersecretary of the Ministry of Communication and Transport (SCT) and that it would be very important to build the bridge.

“The thing is to see if the government can do it, which I see as difficult or within a single concession package together with the highway, but the first big step would be the bridge.”

He stated that an investment of more than 700 million pesos is required for this highway.

“But that road in the future is going to change the life of Choix, El Fuerte, Los Mochis and Topolobampo because it is the exit to the sea.”

He added that at the moment there has not been any individual who has raised his hand to inject resources into the project.

“They are going to start talking with them and see the alternatives. They have to see what they call the business model to see if it is profitable or not, in the end they are going to put something in them that they want to earn them income.”