America will validate the purchase option for Mauro Lainez with Tijuana

The weekend transpired that Mauro Lainez He successfully overcame the muscle injury he suffered and with it, he is shaping up to his second Liguilla with America, team with which you will extend your stay because the club will validate the option to purchase your loan.

The history of the Lainez will continue to grow in the Azulcrema Nest as the directives of America and Tijuana they will close the final transfer of the midfielder with the Eagles in a total way.

It is known that the soccer player’s loan is about to end, however, the contract stipulated that if Lainez complied with a certain number of games played, the purchase from Xolos would be automatic, and although the details of the figures are not known, the 32 games played and 2,169 minutes on the court were enough for the sale to be consolidated.

It must be remembered that Mauro was a direct request from the past Technical Corps, as it was himself Miguel Herrera who requested the attacker, however, they could only work together for a few days remembering that last December they ended the era of Louse in Coapa.

But Lainez adapted well to the club, and knew how to fill the eye of Santiago Solari with whom he became a constant head of the team playing all over the left wing as a winger, midfielder and winger; and even at some point it has been enabled by the other band.

“The expiration of Lainez’s contract is coming, which has a clause that if he played certain minutes the purchase was made automatically, we are going to make it effective,” confirmed Santiago Baños in an interview with TUDN.

