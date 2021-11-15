Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed series today Sunday, November 14

What do you prefer: boring in an endless search for series or to enjoy of the emotion of these same series? The difference is just one click away!

1. I Know What You Did Last Summer

In a sun-kissed Hawaiian town with a mysterious past, a group of friends are left with a dark secret after a tragic accident. A year later, a member of the group receives a threatening message and the friends now know that someone intended to make them pay last summer.

2. Always jane

Jane lives with her typical family in rural New Jersey, which may not seem like the best place for a transgender teenager to grow up. But he has not met his family, the Nourys. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humor in everyday life, while Jane sets her sights on life beyond her small town.

3. Goliath

Billy McBride was a prestigious Los Angeles attorney, but fell from grace and now spends more time in the bar than in the courtroom. But when he sees the opportunity to sue Cooperman & McBride’s biggest client, the powerful law firm he helped create, he doesn’t hesitate and begins this unequal fight against Goliath.

5. Invincible

Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop his own powers and enters the tutelage of his father.

6. Modern love

An unlikely friendship. A lost love that resurfaces again. A marriage at its turning point. A date that may not have been. An unconventional new family. These are the extraordinary stories of the joys and tribulations of love, each based on a personal article on real relationships from The New York Times’ beloved column “Modern Love.”

7. Maradona: Blessed dream

The series follows the life of the famous Argentine ex-footballer Diego Armando Maradona, at different stages of his life, beginning at the beginning of his career at Villa Fiorito and at Argentinos Juniors.

8. Dexter

A suspense series that tells the story of a strange man named Dexter Morgan. When he was a child, Dexter was abused and abandoned by his parents, now he is a successful and important pathological coroner … but under his charismatic personality, a terrible truth hides. Dexter has channeled his innate homicidal needs into a second profession that he jealously keeps secret: hunting down, hunting down and brutally murdering ruthless criminals.

9. LuLaRich

It was founded in 2012 by Deanne Brady and her husband Mark Stidham and in 2019 she was accused of deceiving thousands of women with her platform based on a pyramid scam.

10. Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (TV)

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang shares with viewers his thoughts on immigrant parents, Matt Damon, or whether ghosts also enter one-bedroom apartments. (FILMAFFINITY)

