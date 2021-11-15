Amazon Mexico already sells the third generation Apple AirPods and so you can have a 30% discount with the offers of El Buen Fin 2021

A month ago Apple unveiled the new generation of Apple AirPods and we also told them that they would have an official price of 4,499 pesos in Mexico. These have just been added to the catalog of Amazon Mexico for the same price.

If you were thinking of acquiring them, right now may be a great time, since with the El Buen Fin 2021 banking promotions in Amazon Mexico we can have an additional discount and monthly payments without interest.

Apple New AirPods (Third Generation)

As we have told you with the Xbox Series S and the 65-inch Samsung 4K screen, HSBC has a promotion where we can make a purchase of at least 5,000 pesos to obtain 30% bonus paying revolving with digital credit card.

This means that to take advantage of it they will need add another 501 pesos of products to the cart and reach the minimum required, which I would leave these headphones at 3,149 pesos. If they do not have this card, they can also take advantage of some of the other promotions as long as they meet the requirements.

