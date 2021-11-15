Alphonso Davies hopes Mexico will enjoy the snow

Canada. The best player of the national team Canada Alphonso Davies send a message to Mexican team prior to the duel they will hold this coming Tuesday in Canadian territory.

“The qualifiers are not easy for anyone. Mexico is a good team, it’s not like they don’t scare us, we know we can compete with them and play them face to face ”, he declared. Alphonso davies from the cold Canada in attention to the media after the training of the Canadian team.

“We are working for this day and for the climate. I don’t know what to say about the Mexicans, but I hope they enjoy the snow and the weather. It will be very competitive for both parties and whoever wants it the most will win, ”added the Bayern Munich player.

“We are proving to ourselves that we can compete at the highest level and we can make it to the World Cup,” Davies said. “We are players with a lot of quality and character, there is a lot of young talent with a lot of hunger to do things well and we are ready to fight for a place.”

Canada ranks third in the table

Canada It is located in third place in the octagonal of Concacaf qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with 13 points, one below the Aztec National Team and the United States after having played 7 rounds.

The selection of the “maple leaf” already showed its power before Mexico in the Azteca Stadium where they tied at one point, being in most of the development of the match superior than the men led by Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Mexico must have a good game in all its lines, mainly in the defensive sector, to be able to get a positive result from the field of Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.