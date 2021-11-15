Alphonso Davies’ challenging message to Mexico before facing Canada: “I hope you like the snow”

The Mexican National Team prepares to face Canada (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmxEN)

The Mexican team prepares to face his next commitment of the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. Tuesday, November 16 Mexico will visit Canada at the Estadio de la Mancomunidad in a defining match to qualify for the next World Cup stage.

In addition to arriving with the disadvantage of having lost against the United States and playing as visitors, the low temperatures will be another condition that the team must face. Tri. There is a forecast of a temperature of minus ten degrees Celsius, even the snow fall during the game.

With that in mind, the Canadian forward Alphonso davies spoke to the media at the end of a training session. The Bayern Munich midfielder showed no concern about the cold and low temperatures estimated for Tuesday; but he issued a gentle reminder to the Aztec players to prepare and noted that hopes that the nationals “enjoy the snow.”

Alphonso Davies hopes that “Mexico will enjoy the snow” scheduled for the elimination match (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

“I don’t know what to say about Mexicans, I hope they enjoy the snow and the weather; I think it will be a great game for both of us, whoever shows that they want to win it on the field will be the winner “

Everything arose because of a question about what it meant to play in that type of climate and he pointed out that “playing at -10 degrees is not easy for anyoneIt will surely be tough, but we are Canadians and we are made for this climate ”.

He recalled that all Canadian footballers grew up with this type of snowfall, so it is not a problem. But those who could have difficulties would be the Mexicans because they are not used to it.

There is a forecast of a temperature of minus ten degrees Celsius, even snow is expected to fall during the game (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Alphonso davies He did not lose sight of the fact that the difficulty of the inclemencies will affect both teams, but only those that have adequate tactics will give them the advantage of winning. The Canadian did not forget that the Tri It comes from losing to the Americans, but that does not represent any advantage for Davies’ team.

He emphasized that they cannot be trusted and must arrive concentrated to fight for a place in the Qatar World Cup.

“Mexico is a good team, we are fighting for a place in Qatar. We know they come with the mentality to do well after losing to the United States, but we cannot trust ourselves. “

El Tri will face Canada in extreme cold conditions (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmxEN)

One more comment he added was in reference to the supremacy of the Tri at Concacaf, but for the Bayern Munich defender, playing against Mexico “no longer scares them.”

“Of course they are a great team like us, so we will fight them. It’s not that they no longer scare, but we feel capable of competing and playing against them “

The team led by Gerardo Tata Martino He is in Indianapolis preparing to travel to Canada and play the last date of the year on his way to Qatar 2022. The national teams will have at stake the leadership of the Concacaf hexagonal, because after losing 2 – 0 against the United States they were in second place.

The team led by Gerardo Tata Martino is in Indianapolis preparing to travel to Canada (Photo: AP Photo / Jacob Kupferman)

If they beat the Canadians and the Americans lose, they could once again lead the Concacaf ranking.

After Mexico fell at the TQL Stadium, different players came out to show their faces for the defeat against the team of the stars and stripes, because in the year it would be the third defeat at the hands of the North Americans.

The defeat in the Nations League, Gold Cup and now in the World Cup qualifiers left a wound on the Mexican fans and on the team itself. Memo Ochoa, who was one of the most criticized for his performance in the game, sent a message to the fans and explained that the team will strive to be better.

KEEP READING:

Memo Ochoa’s encouraging message to the fans after Mexico’s defeat against the US

Tri’s ideal eleven for Qatar 2022, according to Rafa Márquez

The time Hugo Sánchez saved Epigmenio Ibarra’s life