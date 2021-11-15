Agenda of the teams classified to the Liguilla and repechage Apertura 2021

We present the previous activities of the 12 teams that are in the final phase in the fight for the title of the Apertura 2021 tournament

MEXICO – While the FIFA date is underway, the different teams of the MX League who qualified for the league and the playoffs continue their work to face the final phase of the Opening 2021 in the best way.

The Eagles had the weekend off and will join training this Monday. The painting directed by Santiago Solari He took advantage of the break to rest his players. In addition, on Tuesday they will hold a friendly match against him Atlante as a way to keep up with the rhythm and not lose it ahead of the league, where they are classified directly.

In addition, of his selected with Mexico, only Guillermo Ochoa He was active, as he was the starting goalkeeper with the Tricolor in the defeat against the United States. In other summons he has, Pedro Aquino did not play for Peru against Bolivia last Thursday because he is recovering from an injury and will be taken into account for the game against Venezuela on Tuesday. While Roger Martínez played for Colombia in the loss to Brazil.

The Rojinegros had a friendly game against Tapatío Soccer, which they won 9-0, a situation that caused the players not to lose their rhythm and, in addition, raise their good spirits and confidence in the face of a good performance.

For its part, Camilo Vargas, who is selected by Colombia, had no activity because he is the substitute goalkeeper, since the head of the South American team is David Ospina.

The Emeralds they also had a preparation duel. The team led by Ariel Holán won 1-0, with a penalty goal, against Tepetitlán, a team from the Expansion League. The meeting took place in León State and the goal was from Jorge Díaz Price.

Of those selected, Yairo Moreno started with Colombia in the loss to Brazil. While Rodolfo Cota did not play for Mexico, the same situation as Osvaldo Rodríguez. Similarly, Víctor Dávila did not play in Chile’s victory over Paraguay 0-1.

The wards of Miguel Herrera they collided with the Venados de Mérida, a team from the Expansion League, and won 2-0. This duel meant the return to activity of Florian Thauvin, who was injured for a few weeks.

Of those selected from Mexico, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez He played 90 minutes with Mexico in a match to be forgotten, while Carlos González entered the exchange with Paraguay in the defeat against Chile.

On Friday, the Guerrero team held a friendly against Atlante, a team from the Expansion League, in which they won with a score of 2-1 thanks to the annotations of Eduardo Aguirre and Ignacio Jeraldino.

Meanwhile, the Comarca team had Ayrton Preciado and Félix Torres as headlines in Ecuador’s 1-0 victory over Venezuela. While Fernando Gorriarán entered the exchange in the defeat of Uruguay against Argentina. In addition, Diego Valdés started with Chile in their victory against Paraguay.

The Mexican team trained at the Metepec facilities on Saturday morning as part of their preparation for the playoffs, in which they will collide with Cougars. In addition, the Diablos had Claudio Baeza as a starter for Chile in the victory against Paraguay, as well as Brayan Samudio, who played with the Paraguayan team.

The fringe He had training sessions until this Friday before a short break and thus resume the activity and continue his preparation for the playoff game against Chivas. The Poblanos had Antony Silva as a starter with Paraguay in the loss to Chile. While Fernando Aristeguieta did not play in the defeat of Venezuela against Ecuador.

The Machine closed training this Friday to give its players rest for the weekend. It will be on Monday when they meet once again to continue their preparation for the playoffs. While, Luis Romo and Julio Cesar Dominguez were starters with Mexico against the United States, while Roberto Alvarado entered change.

Rayados trained at El Barrial with views in the playoffs. What’s more, Stefan medina He did differentiated work to recover from an injury and be one hundred percent for the playoffs.

In activity of selected, Jesus gallardo was a starter with Mexico, while Rogelio Funes Mori and Carlos Rodriguez they went in for change. What’s more, Hector Moreno caused loss of Tricolor due to injury. Joel Campbell, meanwhile, started the loss of Costa Rica after his visit to Canada.

The Rojiblancos They worked this weekend in Verde Valle under the gaze of Marcelo Michel, who continues to prop up his team and impregnate his stamp to reverse the irregularity that the team showed at the close of the regular phase. Meanwhile, Alexis Vega, who was injured, returned to training with the team.

The auriazules closed their training sessions this Friday, because on Saturday night they faced the Atlante in a friendly game at the Azulgrana Stadium, where they tied at two goals and then beat the Colts on penalties 6-5. Then, they will have a day off and will return to training on Monday to close ranks for the playoff game against Toluca.

The potosinos trained at the La Presa facilities and continue their preparation for the playoff match against Santos. What’s more, Fernando Piñuelas He underwent a successful operation after the injury he suffered last Sunday in the duel against Santos, this as part of the last day of Apertura 2021.