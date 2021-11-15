After her disastrous first attempt, Halle Berry wants to direct a reboot of Catwoman

The star of Catwoman, Halle Berry, you said you would like revisiting the 2004 film, but this time with herself in the director’s chair.

In an interview with Jake’s Takes about her directorial debut in the film Bruised, Berry was asked to reflect on his past filmography to consider which movie he would like to try again, now that he has some experience behind the camera. She He said he would love to go back to Catwoman and “reimagine that world” as a filmmaker.

“I’d love to direct Catwoman. If I could get that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience and reimagining that world the way I reinvented this story … [en referencia a Bruised]”Berry said. “Bruised was written for a 25-year-old white Irish Catholic girl, and I was able to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. “.

Berry considered some of the changes he would make to the film if he had the chance to remake it. “I’d have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their broken faces. “, said. “I would do much more and I think it would be more inclusive for both men and women. “.

Catwoman was such a criticized movie, that many fans still consider it one of the worst adaptations of all-time comics (if you can call it that considering how much was changed). Berry herself has said that the history “It didn’t feel quite right”, but felt powerless at the time as it was just the “hired actress” assigned to play the lead role.

Berry’s heroine shared almost nothing in common with the comic book character, beyond its code name. Anne Hathaway later took on the role in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), playing a skilled thief desperate to put her troubled past behind. Zoe Kravitz will be the next to slip into Selina Kyle’s slippery shoes for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Kravitz, whom Berry publicly congratulated on social media when he landed the role, revealed that had to continue training virtually during quarantine to prepare for the role, along with Robert Pattinson. He had previously played the character in Batman: The Lego Movie.

Remember that The Batman will finally be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.