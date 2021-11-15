Actor Chris Hemsworth’s 5 Favorite Shakes

Chris Hemsworth and the recipes of his favorite shakes

and the recipes of his Fruits, peanut butter, and even avocado – that’s how you feed your Thor muscles!

The ultimate workout and diet to be like Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor’: Love and Thunder ‘

The Australian actor’s physique Chris Hemsworth It is the result of a demanding training and, also, of a strict diet. And one of their few luxuries is smoothies; yes, always healthy and without added sugars. Specifically, these are the 5 favorite shakes of the protagonist of the saga Thor, recommended by his trainer Luke Zocchi. You can also find them in their fitness application Centrfit!

Chris Hemsworth’s 5 Favorite Shakes

1- For breakfast: almond and blueberry smoothie

“When Zocchi demands that I get up early to work out, this shake gives me the energy I need to get through the workout in every way. I also take it before I surf and of course whenever I spike with Zocchi at the gym.” .

2- Extra vitamins with Chris’s ‘infinite shake’



“With all kinds of red fruits, it’s the one that comes out the best for me and a shot of vitamins and minerals. Add skimmed or fresh milk if you want to gain weight.”

3- To take between meals: banana and peanut butter smoothie



“Good fats from quality peanut butter and carbohydrates, and potassium from banana, perfect for pre-workout.”

4- For dessert: chocolate and avocado smoothie



“If you are hungry after dinner, this shake is ideal. I take it when I need to gain pounds of muscle and I am in volume.”

5- Super salted caramel smoothie

“For after training, this frozen shake to recover the sugars lost during exercise.”

This whey protein powder from Amazon it is perfect as an ingredient in your shakes:

Amazon Myprotein Impact Whey Protein Myprotein

amazon.es € 21.19

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io