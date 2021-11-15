Abidal, identified as possible involved in the attack on the PSG player

Eric Abidal, former player of Barcelona and former French international, will appear shortly for his possible involvement in the mysterious attack on the player of the PSG Kheira Hamrahoui and for whom he had come to link his colleague Aminata Diallo.

As reported this Monday by the newspaper “Le Monde”, the Versailles prosecutor, Maryvonne Caillibotte, confirmed that Abidal -also former sports director of Futbol Club Barcelona- will be “soon” questioned and he does not rule out that the current woman, the 42-year-old ex-footballer, is also summoned.

A revenge due to a possible extramarital affair, it now gains strength as the main hypothesis of the aggression. The mobile card of Hamrahoui It was in the name of Abidal, confirming, in the eyes of the investigators, a close relationship between the two.

Likewise, the player attacked on November 4 and Diallo, who witnessed the beatings, heard one of the assailants say: “So what happens? Are we sleeping with married men?”

Hamrahoui, The 31-year-old was beaten in the legs with an iron bar by two hooded men on the night of November 4 while driving with her colleague from the PSG Diallo, who was detained for 36 hours, but was later released without charge for lack of evidence.

The researchers initially suspected that Diallo had orchestrated the attack on Hamrahoui, with the intention of injuring her and having more minutes to play.

Both play in the same offensive midfield position. However, what was revealed today by Le Monde it could turn the investigation around.

READ ALSO: The fighter Estrella Blanca, the so-called ‘Santo Poblano’, dies