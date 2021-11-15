A thriller with Hugh Jackman, ‘Candyman’ and ‘García & García’ star on the billboard

Hugh jackman is a hunter of memories in ‘Reminiscence’, one of the outstanding film premieres of the week together with the horror film ‘Candyman’, the comedy by José Mota and Pepe Viyuela ‘García & García’ or a new action thriller with Liam Neeson.

‘Reminiscence’

In her first feature film as a director, the co-creator of ‘Westworld‘Lisa Joy turns Hugh Jackman into a private investigator who travels back in time to help his clients recover lost memories.

One of them, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), changes her life the day she comes to her office and becomes an obsession. Joy is also the author of the original script for this sci-fi thriller that was released in the United States at the same time in theaters and in HBO Max and here it comes exclusively to the theaters.

‘Candyman’

The new horror movie from Nia DaCosta, with script of Jordan peele (winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for ‘Let me out’), recovers one of the most famous urban legends: pronouncing ‘Candyman’ five times in front of the mirror will summon a fearsome murderer.

The story takes place in a humble Chicago neighborhood that begins to gentrify and to which an artist and his gallerist partner move (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris). With his artistic career in full creative crisis, a chance encounter with a neighbor of the neighborhood leads him to explore the tragic true story that gave rise to ‘Candyman’. The film is based on the 1992 film ‘Candyman, Mastery of the Mind’.

‘Ice Road’

Actor Liam Neeson (‘White Hell’, ‘Revenge’), return to the genre you feel most comfortable with with a shocking action-packed movie set in the icy landscapes of Canada

The harshest weather conditions and three monstrous 18-wheelers are at the heart of a story full of unexpected dangers directed and written by Jonathan Hensleigh (‘Kill the Irishman’). They complete the cast Laurence Fishburne and Amber Midthunder (Legion (TV), Comanchería), among others.

‘Garcia & Garcia’

José Mota and Pepe Viyuela they give life to a prestigious airline consultant and an unemployed mechanic who share a name and surname, Javier García, which gives rise to a crazy confusion in this comedy directed by Ana Murugarren and that closed, out of competition, the last Malaga Festival .

Hispavia, a small-time low cost airline, is in serious financial difficulties and in a desperate attempt to save the company they hire the two professionals simultaneously. The chance and the disorganization of the company will cause them to be confused and exchange their roles.

‘Always with you’

He was part of the Cannes selection last year and in Spain he went through the Seminci, where he won the best actor award. Israeli Nir Bergman, director of ‘Broken wings’ (2002) and co-writer and director of the series’In treatment ‘ From HBO, sign this roadside drama about a father and his autistic son.

Aharon has dedicated her entire life to raising her son Uri. When the time comes to admit him to a specialized center, the father decides to escape and go with him to the road.

‘The glass room’

The production of Christian lerch It is a humanist fable that addresses the situation of childhood in the face of war conflicts. Felix, the little protagonist, discovers a mysterious space in which to escape with his games, far from the daily horror caused by World War II in Germany.

With a cast led by a young actor Xari Wimbauer and supported by performers such as Lisa Wagner Hans Löw and Philipp Hochmair, the film won the Audience Award at the Madrid German Film Festival.

‘The king of the end of the world’

In the middle of XIX century, The British government sent the officer Sir James Brooke to the shores of Malaysia to fight the pirates, but Brooke goes further and becomes the rajah of the kingdom of Sarawak.

Jonathan Rys Meyers and Dominic Monaghan star in this story, directed by Michael Haussman and which also inspired films such as Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and John Huston’s “The Man Who Could Reign.”

‘The Paw Patrol’

Comedy, action and adventure for the little ones. The Paw Patrol created by Keith Champagne makes the leap to cinema, directed by Cal Brunker.

When Humdinger, the patrol’s biggest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City And begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set off to face this new challenge.

‘My belle, my beauty’

The latest Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner and Atlantida Film Festival closing film arrives at Filmin, a romantic comedy full of light, wine and songs starring musicians from New Orleans.

The directorial debut Marion Hill proposes a reflection on the new relationship models through a love triangle.