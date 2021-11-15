‘A Failure in the Matrix’, the Rodney Ascher documentary to premiere in November

Matrix It was one of the contemporary films that most revolutionized the genre of science fiction. So much so that he even managed to penetrate popular culture and gain a following of followers who follow and follow at face value what was proposed by the Wachowski sisters in the feature film starring Keanu reeves. That is, we live in a kind of simulation and that we are not in the real world, but in a fictional one controlled by a superior AI. That is what has led to Rodney ascher to make your new documentary: A glitch in the Matrix.

The documentary focuses on the speech of Philip K. Dick and in explaining if we really live in a simulation or not, based on the motives used by the people who believe it to illustrate that, obviously, it is all a catastrophic error. A mixture of science fiction and philosophy translated into cinematic language bathed everything, of course, with the Matrix tapes.

A glitch in the Matrix will be released this November 18 in Movistar +, golden opportunity to visit for the first time this documentary that has already had its way through the Sundance festival:

Ascher, the documentary expert

The person in charge of A glitch in the Matrix is one of the greatest experts in fantastic documentaries to this day, providing in the past Room 237 and The nightmare. The first focused on The Shining, by Kubrick, and the second talking about sleep paralysis and night terrors. Ascher is therefore specialized, let’s put it like this, in treating products that greatly affect viewers and the way in which they approach things on certain issues.

A failure in the Matrix is ​​right now the best option to prepare for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, a feature film that will be the fourth installment of the saga and that certainly seems to be the most different and the most unique in many ways.

