5 actors who are only as good as the material (and 5 who are always good regardless)

For most actors it is enough to be only as good as the material they are working with. If the script of a movie is bad, its plot or its characters are poor, it will hinder the work of the actor, who must offer a coherent, credible or liked performance.

Other actors, however, spit in the face of the rest of the film’s quality. Regardless of how good the rest are, they accept their role, however poor the material, and they put on a good performance anyway. Some even elevate their role or the film through their acting, making it memorable despite the paucity of material they work with.

10 As good as the material: Emilia Clarke excels in well-written roles

Emilia Clarke rose to fame with her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, and his performance was the basis of the entire Essos story. She has also been well received for her role in Solo: A Star Story Wars, like Han Solo’s ancient flame that is not to be trusted.

The key to both projects is that, for the most part, they were well written. Emilia Clarke was able to keep the role of Daenerys despite the controversial final seasons of Game of Thrones. With projects that are criticized at all times, such as Terminator: Genysis or Me before you, it is considered that their performance suffers.

9 Good Regardless: Deadpan or Hammy, Jeremy Irons can delight

Jeremy Irons has played numerous endearing roles in well-regarded films, including Die Hard with Vengeance or The Lion King, in which his performance is always noted as a high point of the film. However, the same happens with the films that he stars in and that do not connect with the public, which are many.

On Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jeremy Irons’ portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth as Bruce’s moral guide was enjoyed by fans despite the shortcomings of the film, and has made admittedly goofy performances that serve to make movies like The man in the mask of iron, Dragons and Mazmorras and Eragon be memorable, if not enjoyable.

8 As good as the stuff: Jennifer Aniston has redeemed her reputation

For a time, after FriendsWhere Jennifer Aniston gained public fame thanks to her role as Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston was not seen as the sign of a good movie. She often ended up being pigeonholed into low-quality romantic comedies, in which she served as the seemingly unattainable object of the protagonist’s affections.

Viewers used to view Aniston as a weak link in already poor movies. However, in recent years, projects such as We’re the millers and Horrible Boss She is shown to be a versatile and comedic actress when allowed out of her typecasting, and her role in Horrible Bosses surprised some by how darkly funny it was.

7 Undoubtedly Good: Christopher Lee brought seriousness to any role

Few actors have been as respected as Christopher Lee throughout his long film career. His roles even stood out in films with stellar casts, such as The Lord of the rings or Corpse Bride, and his demeanor and delivery were highly appreciated by fans.

Yet even in bad movies, Christopher Lee is still the best of them, especially when playing villains. The character of Count Dooku remains a fan favorite due to Lee’s portrayal, which elevated the weak writings, similar to his role as Francisco Scaramanga in the Bond film. The man with the gun gold.

6 As Good As The Material: Hayden Christensen Suffers With Bad Writing

Even though Anakin Skywalker is one of the fan favorite characters from Star Wars, Hayden Christensen’s portrayal as a character has been the subject of much ridicule, as fans consider his way of saying things to range from far-fetched and unnatural to melodramatic and unnatural, with few lines to hit the spot.

Despite his poor acting as Anakin, and also in movies like Jumper, Hayden Christensen has shown good acting ability in films such as Shattered glass, with fans’ hopes pinned on his return to the Disney + television series Star wars.

Good though: Anna Kendrick is funny in any movie

Anna Kendrick is one of the few actresses in the franchise of Twilight who has received a boost in her career as a result of the films, which has led to her taking on numerous roles. His tendency to be personable, regardless of the quality of the material in which he participates, began in Twilight, and her character of Jessica stood out as a funny, slightly self-conscious dislike of typical movie self-seriousness.

The films that perhaps best indicate Anna Kendrick’s ability, regardless of their quality, are the series Pitch Perfect. The first film is well received by audiences, with Anna Kendrick’s performance receiving notes. Later films in the series are considered a serious throwback, but Anna Kendrick’s performance remains just as good.

4 As Good As The Material: Halle Berry Has The Good And The Bad

Halle Berry has shown her acting skills in several films, especially those with more action, doing good performances in X Men, John Wick: Parabellum and The call, fitting in well with the rest of the talented cast of those movies.

However, many of the films in Halle Berry’s filmography have been much worse received, and her performance suffers as a result. The lowest point is probably Catwoman, where he is given a lean and stereotypical role that restricts his abilities, contributing to the notorious reputation of the film.

3 Good Regardless: Maya Rudolph is sometimes the only good thing

Maya Rudolph’s catalog is very good, as it includes projects like Bridesmaids, Big hero 6 and The Good Place, and his performances stand out for being attractive and fun, but also for having more depth than it seems at first glance.

There are also quite a few bad ones, like The Emoji Movie, The Grown-Ups and Shrek the third. Despite often receiving roles considered poorly written in these films, Rudolph manages to at least bring his wit and excellent delivery to the roles, being in some cases considered one of the few good things in the entire film.

2 As good as the material: Keanu lives and dies by the script

Keanu Reeves’ staunchest defenders admit, however, that he is not the most far-reaching actor. However, he has built his career playing stoic characters, who often serve as stand-ins for audiences to explore a concept or world, although he has deviated a bit from this with his angry and bitter assassin, John Wick.

The upshot of this is that Keanu tends to be good at movies that are well written, and with this type of lead in mind. In particular, fans enjoy her performance in Matrix, but is considered to have been worn in Matrix Revolutions, and in other movies like The Neon Demon it has also been criticized. However, in well-written films that suit his style, Reeves is considered one of the best and is well-liked by audiences.

1 Well without a doubt: Raúl Julia’s performances are legendary

Raúl Juliá was highly decorated in his time for his roles in acclaimed films, alongside other acting legends such as Al Pacino and Clint Eastwood, being nominated for two Golden Globes in his lifetime, and winning several awards posthumously.

One of his most memorable roles is that of the movie Street fighter, best known for her unintentional comedy and hearty tone. However, Julia’s role as M. Bison was widely acclaimed, and her performance was seen as elevating not only her role, but the film as a whole.