3 Easy Weight Loss Exercises Jennifer Aniston Does To Look Fabulous At 52

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful celebrities in Hollywood and is that 52 years looks spectacular and with an incredible figure. Recently, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt revealed a series of easy exercises to lose weight that you definitely have to try.

According to the Byrdie site, Jennifer Aniston She accompanies her exercise routine with a healthy diet, but not so strict, as the ‘Friends’ actress assures that she loves popcorn and fruit.

What exercises does Jennifer Aniston do to lose weight?

Jump the rope

The actress assures that one of her favorite exercises to lose weight is jumping rope, because according to a study by the Mayo Clinic if you jump rope for 60 minutes you can burn up to 730 calories.

Pilates

This is perhaps one of the most popular exercises in celebrities, as it is a easy and fun way to lose weight. Jennifer Aniston confesses that she did PilatesHowever, he had to stop practicing it because he hurt his back. A peculiarity of Pilates is that you will continue to burn calories throughout the day after your routine.

Sit-ups in the ‘plank’ style

One of the easiest exercises to lose weight is work the abdomen in the style of ‘plank’ or iron. All you have to do is stay horizontal by leaning on your forearms. This exercise is what makes Jennifer Aniston has an enviable abdomen at 52 years old.

No doubt these weight loss exercises are extremely easy and you can do them at home, so if you do them, you will surely look just as spectacular as Jennifer Aniston at 52 years old.