25 things to do every day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 – Nintenderos

After the Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, it was confirmed that we could do new daily activities in the game. Now we have a new compilation that includes 25 to do each day.

They are as follows, compiled by Lex Play:

1. Drink coffee at El Alpiste

2. Check out new articles on TeleNook

3. Check out new items in Mini Nook 4.

4. Check out new clothes at the Handy Sisters

5. Travel with Captain to get new recipes in bottles

6. Plant gyroid fragments and water them to get gyroids

7. Look for whole gyroids on the island if it has rained

8. Check the mailbox and bury the berries in the golden hole

9. Visit Cayo Fauno and check what Gandulio and other merchants have

10. Check your fortune with Katrina in Cayo Fauno

11. Grow new vegetables and make recipes

12. Get hybrid flowers (you can benefit from Captain’s trips)

13. Talk to the neighbors to get new recipes

16. Give gifts to neighbors to get new items back

16. Get daily miles at the Nook terminal and redeem for new items

17. Get shells

18. Complete your Capturapedia

19. Stretch out with neighbors in new exercise routines

20. Redecorate your island with new items

21. Decorate tenement houses in the DLC

22. Revisit neighbors you have designed their house for in the DLC

23. Get the unlockable features of the DLC on your island

24. Shop with Poki (DLC)

25. Enjoy the game at your own pace

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.