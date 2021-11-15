22 Coaches made their teams Champions in their first year coaching

Santiago Solari has an obligation to make the America won your fourteenth title in the Opening 2021.

Since the establishment of the Liguillas in 1970, 22 coaches have won their first championship after a year of arriving in Mexico or making their debut in the First Division; 33 took the same time after starting a new process.

Jose Guadalupe Cruz got the title in the Opening 2007, after the Atlante defeated the Cougars at the Andrés Quintana Roo Olympic Stadium.

“It is not easy to get a title. The only way to have a real chance of contending for a championship is by working and maximizing individual talents to put them at the service of the group, “he mentioned in an interview with RECORD.

The ‘Teacher‘explained what a coach has to do to win a title of MX League soon.

“Before, you thought that physical and tactical work on the court was more than enough. Today we understand that if you don’t work on the mental part, it will be very difficult for you to achieve the goal, “he explained.

The experienced strategist believes that the most important thing is to get to know the players and convince them with words and deeds.

“Group management becomes essential. You have to have a solid, united and compact dressing room. Everyone must understand what their role is and they must add from where they are, whether they are on the court, on the bench or on the bench. the box, “he concluded.

Santiago Solari is the coach who has added the most points in the year (67) but has not been able to take a trophy to the Nest of Coapa.

Fans demand the title after América lost to Pachuca in the Quarterfinals. End of Clausura 2021 and before him Monterrey at the end of the Concacaf Champions League 2021.

