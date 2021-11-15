11 million do not see the light – Electricity in Spain became 648.04% more expensive in one year; since august it is on the rise

This increase in the price of electricity in recent months is mainly due to high gas prices and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which are at record highs this year.

MADRID, Nov. 14 (EUROPA PRESS) .– The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) for this Monday will go up up to 180.57 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a 4.70 percent increase with respect to light price of this Sunday, of 172.47 euros / MWh. The price This Monday will be very similar to the one registered on Saturday (180.48 euros / MWh).

The maximum price of light of this Monday will take place between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 235 euros / MWh, while the minimal price It will be recorded between 12:00 and 13:00 hours, with 145.64 euros / MWh.

With the data of this Monday, the light price continues its climb started in August this year. In this sense, electricity has become 648.04 percent more expensive compared to just a year ago, since on November 15, 2020 the price of electricity was 24.14 euros / MWh.

The prices of the pool They have a direct impact on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

SUNDAY PRICES

On the other hand, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market this Sunday will drop 4.44 percent compared to this Saturday and 172.47 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) will be paid.

As usually happens during the weekend, due to the lower demand for energy, the price will register a fall, thus moving away from the level of 200 euros per MWh that it was about to reach this past Wednesday.

The price of electricity continues like this, after 16 consecutive days, below 200 euros, after this threshold was exceeded in October for 15 days in a row (from October 14 to 28), according to OMIE data collected by Europa Press.

The maximum price of electricity will be given this Sunday between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with 206.21 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be registered between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., which it will be paid at 145 euros / MWh.