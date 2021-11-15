100% of graduates pass the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry

Academics highlighted the commitment of the young women to meet their objectives.

Gabriela Palacios, Soharis Ramos, Nattalí Rodríguez, Valerie Torres and Sinaí Rey graduated.

The School of Dental Medicine (EMD) announced today that all recently graduated members of the Program in Advanced Education in Pediatric Dentistry have successfully passed the first part (Qualifying Exam) of the Board offered by the “American Board of Pediatric Dentistry”.

“We congratulate the doctors who are pride from the School of Dental Medicine and for the Medical Sciences Campus. They not only approved this first part of the “American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, but the results they obtained were average and above the national average in some parts”, stated Dr. José Matos, Dean of the EMD of the RCM.

It should be noted that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these doctors did not have the opportunity to take the refresher course that is offered and that is always sent to residents.

“This achievement and the commitment of these doctors should serve as an example to future residents. I congratulate the entire faculty for their commitment and teaching so that the program continues to establish itself as one of the best in the american nation“said Dr. Emilio Agrait, director of the Advanced Education Program in Pediatric Dentistry at EMD.

