‘You have to be patient, the Qualifiers are not easy’

The defeat before USA questioned the continuity of Gerardo Martino as a technician of the Mexican team, but for Hirving lozano This measure is not adequate and he asked for patience, because the World Cup Qualifiers in Concacaf they are not simple.

“In Mexico we want to cut heads everywhere, but you have to be patient, it is not easy, they think everything is easy, but no. If it were easy we would already have 10 World back and it is not like that, it is difficult to go to play to visit Panama, Honduras, it is difficult, of course it is difficult “, revealed Chucky lozano in an interview with TUDN.

“Mexico always gets a little better teams, more alive, you have to be patient. I see it well, we are doing well, we have to improve things of course, like everything else, but this is going to make us grow, to do a lot. better, we have no problem, but yes, we have to get smarter, “he added.

In addition, the soccer player of the Napoli showed his dissatisfaction after losing to USA and confessed that his companions feel the same.

“I feel very angry, many colleagues like this (they feel), but in general, seeing the games well, we have played good games and we have been stronger than them, footballingly speaking. In the analysis, we are much better.

“This is painful, but we have to turn the page, we have lost only one match in the Qualifiers, we are doing well, improving and that is the most important thing, adding the highest possible score to be up there,” he said. Lush.

