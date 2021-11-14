“You had to take risks that were unnecessary today”

The Mexican driver started the sprint race from the third box on the grid, advancing one place due to the exclusion of Lewis Hamilton in the classification, but was overtaken in the game by Sainz, who took advantage of his soft tires against the media of Pérez and de Max Verstappen to jump to second place.

The Dutch driver managed to get rid of the Spanish in the fourth of the 24 scheduled laps, once he was able to activate the DRS, but different was the fate for the Mexican in the rest of the competition.

Pérez remained behind Sainz, on numerous occasions within the DRS zone of Ferrari’s, but despite showing him the car a couple of times he was never in real position to win the position.

Asked in dialogue with ESPN / FOX Sports Latin America why he could not overtake Sainz throughout the sprint race, Pérez explained: “After the first laps we were doing much better but then the tires got hot and it was difficult to pass. You had to take risks that were just as unnecessary for the day. from today”.

“Tomorrow from the start we will be more aggressive and we will try to go through those points,” added the Guadalajara driver.

Hamilton’s comeback from last to final fifth confirmed that overtaking is possible at Interlagos, something that gave “Checo” hope heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

“Yes, he had a very good pace and was able to reach fifth place. Then we will see tomorrow in the real race what we can do,” he concluded.

Valtteri Bottas’ victory in the sprint race gave the Finn three points, leaving Perez now 23 points down in the duel for third place in the championship, while Mercedes pushed their distance over Red Bull Racing to two points in the contest of constructors.

