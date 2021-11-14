Xiaomi completes the deployment of MIUI 12.5 for its smartphones

Since Xiaomi began to update its smartphones in March, many of the models in its catalog have received MIUI 12.5 or even some already Improved version. Now the company has already terminated its deployment.

This update served as a “bridge” to anticipate some of the improvements and optimizations for our smartphone with a view to MIUI 13 which will be presented at the end of the year. It has reached all kinds of ranges, from the low-end to the Redmi 9, going through the mean with the LITTLE X3 or the high-end with the Mi 11.

According to the list that Xiaomi presented of models that applied to be suitable to receive MIUI 12.5, it has already been completed. In this way, both users in China and the rest of smartphones on the international market have already received this version of their personalization layer.

List of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that have received MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T / Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 / 9T

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi 9

Redmi 9T

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8

Redmi Note 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7

LITTLE F3

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

LITTLE M3

POCO F2 Pro

However, Xiaomi has already announced that MIUI development team could add support for more models in the future if they had time. So it may still be that some other model not present in the list will finally be updated.

