World Diabetes Day: healthy food and exercise save lives

East November 14th World Diabetes Day is commemorated, which aims to prevent and raise awareness about this chronic condition that has caused the death of millions of people.

According to World Health Organization (OM), due to the Covid -19 pandemic, many challenges were generated, among them, that of guaranteeing the service to health and essential medicines for people.

This, not to mention that the health crisis increased obesity and lack of exercise, since for a time the activities were stopped and strict quarantines were imposed.

The World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations day in 2006. It is commemorated every November 14, the day Sir Frederick Banting was born, who discovered insulin together with Charles Best in 1922.

What is the diabetes?

Diabetes, according to the WHO, “is a chronic disease that appears when the pancreas does not produce insulin enough or when the body does not use insulin effectively ”.

All types of diabetes cause complications, as well as an increase in premature death. Given this, the population is urged to have a good diet, as well as sports activities, from young people.

What do I consume if I have diabetes?

People with diabetes should consume mainly non-starchy vegetablesmeaning no starch, fruits, whole grains, white protein, and skim or low-fat dairy.