Woman went to the hospital for coughing and returns without legs and an arm; some time later he commits suicide

Four years ago, Jayne carpenter lost three of her limbs after being diagnosed with sepsis.

In December of last year, her husband Robert found her dead after receiving a call from her asking to go get her dog.

Jayne Carpenter was an active and adventurous woman, but her lifestyle changed radically. And although the woman struggled to keep up, it was very difficult for her because after the fateful incident she became dependent.

A cough changed his life

In 2016, Jayne Carpenter decided to go to the doctor for some health complications. However, it did not seem so serious. In fact, the only symptom he had was a persistent cough.

However, they conducted some studies and found that the patient had pneumonia. According to specialized portals, this disease occurs when one or two of the lungs are infected.

The cough was only the tip of the iceberg, as Jayne Carpenter spent two months in a coma from sepsis.

Septicemia or sepsis is the presence of bacteria in the blood, which often occurs with serious infections; This severe response to an infection can get worse very quickly and kill those affected.

In fact, due to health complications, a necrosis began to spread through his body and, to save his life, the doctors decided to amputate both legs and one arm.

After the sad event, Robert Carpenter told ‘The Sun’ newspaper that his wife “put all her effort into getting her life back” and “she astonished us as a family.”

Additionally, Jayne Carpenter was going to dedicate herself to helping people in the same situation and being a sepsis awareness advocate.

What’s more, the woman was raising funds to finance a novel surgery. “She had raised more than 20 thousand pounds sterling (just over 500 thousand pesos) of her goal of 265 thousand pounds (more than seven million pesos),” reported the newspaper ‘The Sun’.

2020, a difficult year

Despite Jayne’s efforts to keep going, Robert began to notice that his wife’s countenance was changing.

In November 2019, the woman began behaviors alien to her. His mental health deteriorated over time and the amounts of alcohol he consumed increased.

“The investigation heard that Jayne overdosed twice and felt that the pandemic prevented her from enjoying the things that were important to her,” reported ‘The Sun’.

In December 2020, Robert received a sudden call from his wife. She asked him to pick up her dog.

At 4:30 pm Robert arrived at the house. The place was located in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

The man did not expect to find his wife in the state she was in. Jayne had made an attempt on her own life.

According to the report, the woman “had a ‘large amount’ of alcohol in her system, but the police did not find a suicide note,” published the aforementioned media.

Sarah-Jane Richards, a coroner for South Wales Central, stated that Jayne experienced very traumatic moments that challenged her will to live.

Warning signs

Suicide is a very complex mental health problem. Talking about wanting to die is a behavior that should be taken seriously and offer help to those who express it. Other warning signs are:

– Talk about feeling that there is no hope or that there is no reason to live

• Talking about feeling trapped or having excruciating pain

• Talk about being a burden to other people

• Increase the use of alcohol or drugs

• Acting in an anxious, agitated, or dangerous manner

• Sleeping too little or too much

• Isolating yourself or feeling isolated

• Exhibiting anger or talking about revenge

• Exhibiting extremes of temperament

If you detect any of these or several signs, do not leave her alone, ask for help from a medical specialist, psychologist, thanatologist or therapist. Remove any weapons, substances, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Due to the confinement, the number of requests for support due to stress, anxiety, depression, violence and substance use increased, which were received through the social networks of the Life Line @LaLineaDeLaVidamx and @LineaDe_LaVida, as well as by telephone 800 911 2000.

