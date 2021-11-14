Will Smith reveals in his memoir that twice he has experienced the temptation of suicide | Books | Entertainment

In the play, the actor takes a journey from his childhood and painful moments of it, until he became a Hollywood star.

The actor Will Smith shared details of his first memoir called Will. On his tour he took the opportunity to promote independent bookstores, where you can also find his autobiography.

In the play, the actor takes a journey from his childhood, when he was a fearful boy in a tense West Philadelphia home, to one of the biggest rap stars of his day and then one of the biggest movie stars in the history of Hollywood. A complete journey of self-knowledge, written with the help of Mark Manson, bestseller author The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F * ck.

“Will is the story of how one person mastered their own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same,” describes the book in its synopsis.

Cover of his book ‘Will’.

This is how in his work he recognizes that on two occasions have experienced the temptation of suicide. One of them was at age 13, when her mother Caroline Bright left home, fleeing the violence in which she was submerged. A resentment that even It led him to think about killing his father later, when he was battling cancer.

Other revelations that Smith makes in his book is related to his deep infatuation with the actress Stockard Channing, when he had just married the mother of his eldest son. “Sheree and I were in the first months of our marriage with a newborn baby and for Sheree I can imagine that this experience was, to say the least, disturbing.” shares the actor in his book, according to an excerpt published in People.

In the same way, he shares other love details that have to do with his current wife Jada pinkett, with whom they have a polyamorous relationship, in which they have the freedom to have sexual relations with other people.

Once their separation was over, the Smiths: Will and Jada, spoke publicly about the time they were not together. In the interview you can see the complicity, or perhaps love, between the two to resume their marriage.

“We have given each other trust and freedom with the conviction that everyone has to find their own way. And marriage for us cannot be a prison. And I am not suggesting our way to anyone. I do not suggest this trail for anyone. But the experiences of the freedoms that we have given ourselves and the unconditional support, for me, is the most complete definition of love “, Smith expressed to an international media.

Meanwhile, through social networks, he has expressed his gratitude and amazement for the comments received regarding his work, which he has described as a book about life stories and lessons. (I)