Will Smith recounts the exact moment in which ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ “did not give for more” | Film and Television

In the middle of 2021, any lover of cinema or series recognizes Will Smith as one of the most popular actors of our time. We started to know him in the 90s, in The prince of Bel Air.

This series quickly became a phenomenon that captivated millions of fans, allowing the actor to gain a privileged place in Hollywood. The sitcom caused endless laughter, but there came a time when “I didn’t give for more”, as it happens in other productions of the same genre.

This is how Will Smith himself has confessed in an interview for the specialized medium Entertainment Weekly. And it is that he knew the exact moment in which The Prince of Bel-Air had to end. “The stories were getting more and more cheesy and it was hard to stay fresh”, it states.

The chapter that marked the end

That moment that marked the end of the unmistakable series has a name and surname. Its about chapter 15 of the fifth season, an episode about which Will speaks without mincing words: “Anyone who has acted in a sitcom can tell you the exact episode in which he concluded that the series was not enough for more. Ours was Balas en Bel-Air, the chapter where I got shot and where Carlton started carrying guns. “

“I have successfully fulfilled the promise I made to myself not to get caught in a moment of decline without having my next project ready. The series could have perfectly followed one more season; this was my family and I loved them. But in that one At the time, a career in film was a viable option; I was at a crossroads “, says the interpreter who, as we know, opted for the second option and launched into the film industry.

On the big screen, he played roles of undeniable success in films such as Bad boys (nineteen ninety five), Independence day (nineteen ninety six), I robot (2004) or the franchise of Men in Black next to Tommy lee jones.