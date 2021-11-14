Will banks open in Mexico on Monday, November 15? – AGP Sports

Salma Hayek has managed to reap an extraordinary career. Her role as an actress and producer has been in the making since the 1990s, and, in that sense, we cannot ignore that in recent decades she has managed to captivate audiences with her performance in films such as Desperate (nineteen ninety five), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) and Savages (2012), but it wasn’t until June 17 that we finally got to know his most recent and remarkable feat: His star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The Mexican actress, Salma Hayek, is involved in an event that excites Mexico, and also to the international community that has followed in his footsteps since that first appearance on the telenovela A new sunrise (1988).

Salma Hayek will have a star of her own on the Hollywood walk of fame

‘A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Movies, Television, Live Theater / Live Performance, Radio, Recording and the most recent category, Sports Entertainment, have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame‘, they pointed out in a press release from’ Walk of Fame ‘.

And, after a moment, we could read the next sentence in the Salma Hayek’s Instagram: ‘Today I am combining a #tbt image with a very recent news story, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was when my team showed me the announcement that they had given me the star on the Hollywood walk of fame ‘, says the actress, Salma Hayek, after receiving the news.

Not only Hollywood Boulevard It is one of the most visited sites in the city of The AngelsIt also represents a historic venue for acting and talent from around the world, with more than two thousand celebrities featuring a star there.

So, the Mexican actress, a native of Coatzacoalcos, a port city in Veracruz, will share the iconic Hollywood walk of fame with other personalities from Mexico such as Guillermo del Toro, Thalía, Dolores del Río and Juan Gabriel. Of course the Salma Hayek star in Hollywood you will find yourself very close to that of Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, and Jennifer Aniston, among countless talented women who have also consolidated their careers in this emblematic place.

When will Salma Hayek receive her star on the Hollywood walk of fame?

The next November 19th, Salma Hayek will be decorated with her star on the hollywood walk of fame, and in an event that will feature presenters such as actor, Adam Sandler, and Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao.

Salma Hayek has immortalized, once again, her career, but always with a prevailing motto: ‘That’s why I always mention the pride of being Mexican and my adoration for Mexico,’ as she expressed in an interview with Vogue in 2018.

