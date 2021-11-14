Why there are strong protests in front of the Capitol in Washington

United States.- During this day, thousands of supporters of Donald Trump held strong protests in front of the Capitol from Washington but why are they demonstrating?

Protestants and followers of Donald trump, seek to try to break in as legislators celebrate the formal validation of Joe Biden’s victory as in the electoral process of the US presidency.

Thousands of followers of Donald trump they went to Capitol and they caused chaotic scenes in Washington, so the city government ordered a curfew.

We will never concede, we will never concede

President Donald Trump told the thousands of protesters gathered in the morning outside the White House for the “Save America” ​​march.

The rally brought together tens of thousands of people, who began the day in the park near the White House before addressing Congress, gathered to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential elections, a triumph that is not accepted by Donald trump.

Donald Trump called on his followers to stop “electoral fraud” and assured that the future of the United States was at stake.

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters marched on Congress and on Capitol, two kilometers from the rally site, was where the chaos began.

Through social networks they show how followers of Donald Trump face the agents that make up the security barrier and are repelled with tear gas.

Later there were broken glass, broken doors and fights inside Congress between supporters of Donald Trump and the police officers in charge of guarding the Capitol.

The police ordered the evacuation of all the legislators after being overwhelmed by the protesters.

Some protesters managed to access the plenary session of the House of Representatives and even one sat in one of the places designated for official speeches shouting “Trump won.”

Shots were also recorded inside the Capitol, which was followed by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s order to enact a curfew in the city.

Moments later, Donald Trump called for all to be peaceful on Capitol Hill.

“I ask everyone in the Capitol make it peaceful. No violence. Remember, we are the party of Law and Order, respect our great men and women in uniform “

Donald Trump wrote through Twitter and blamed his vice president Mike Pence, who was presiding over the session in Congress, for the chaos generated in Washington for not having assumed powers that the Constitution does not grant him to revoke the electoral victory of Joe Biden.

US Vice President Mike Pence announced to lawmakers that he will not oppose the electoral certification of Democrat Joe Biden, as he has asked outgoing President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to the congressmen before starting today’s session at the Capitol To certify the electoral votes of the last elections, Mike Pence, chairs the meeting and clarified that he cannot revoke the results of the elections.

Donald Trump through Twitter, tried to convince Mike Pence to reject the confirmation of the victory of Joe Biden in the certification of the Electoral College in Congress.

“It is my thoughtful judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution prevents me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which ones should not.”

Mike Prince wrote to the congressmen.

For his part, Donald Trump, who lost the elections in November to Democrat Joe Biden, but does not want to admit his defeat and insists without proof that there was a fraud, reiterated in his requests to Mike Piece that he ignore the laws and the results.

“Mike Pence has not had the courage to do what he should have done to protect our country and the Constitution, since the states have not had the option to certify with the corrected facts and not some fraudulent and inaccurate ones that were asked of them. previously certify. US demands the truth “

Donald Trump indicated through Twitter